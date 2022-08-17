First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

