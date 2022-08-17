First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,133,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

