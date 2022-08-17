First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,075 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $127.90.
