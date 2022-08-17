First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $20,782,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,958,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,619,000 after buying an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSM opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $466.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

