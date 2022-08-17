First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $654,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

