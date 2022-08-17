First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $259.15 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

