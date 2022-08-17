First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.0 %

CCI stock opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average is $177.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.