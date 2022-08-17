First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

