First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

