First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 112.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.6% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

