Financial Survey: Ipsidy (AUID) versus The Competition

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ipsidy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ipsidy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ipsidy Competitors 1631 11250 24157 527 2.63

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Ipsidy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ipsidy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsidy $2.29 million -$17.67 million -2.52 Ipsidy Competitors $1.82 billion $287.44 million 32.04

This table compares Ipsidy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ipsidy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy. Ipsidy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsidy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsidy -35.21% -208.68% -131.13% Ipsidy Competitors -90.50% -65.25% -9.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Ipsidy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ipsidy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ipsidy peers beat Ipsidy on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Ipsidy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ipsidy Inc. operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing; CARDPLUS, a secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions, such as TRANXA, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system. The company was formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. in February 2017. Ipsidy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Long Beach, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.