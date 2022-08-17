Evercore ISI Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on REG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.58 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
