ESS Tech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ESS Tech in a report released on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ESS Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

GWH opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $787.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

