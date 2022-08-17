Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

About Ceridian HCM

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

