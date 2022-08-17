Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,071 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.