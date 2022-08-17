Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,120,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,120,510 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,485,164 shares of company stock valued at $31,885,090. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

