Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 199,524 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 227,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.