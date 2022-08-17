Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,554 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

