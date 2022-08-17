DA Davidson Increases RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $34.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMBL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $26.98 on Monday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $431.17 million, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity at RumbleON

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $4,818,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.