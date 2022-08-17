DA Davidson Cuts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $29.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $41.99.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sonos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
