Critical Survey: PowerSchool (PWSC) versus Its Competitors

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PowerSchool to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million -$33.77 million -57.13 PowerSchool Competitors $1.82 billion $287.44 million 32.04

PowerSchool’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67 PowerSchool Competitors 1631 11250 24157 527 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PowerSchool and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

PowerSchool presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.22%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71% PowerSchool Competitors -90.50% -65.25% -9.44%

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

