Craig Hallum Raises SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $18.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday.
SunOpta Stock Performance
STKL opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
