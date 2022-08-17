Craig Hallum Raises SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $18.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday.

STKL opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,354. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

