Craig Hallum Lowers Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $2.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Shares of SIEN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.72.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
