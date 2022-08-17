Craig Hallum Lowers Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $2.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

