Cowen Increases FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Price Target to $6.00

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

FreightCar America Stock Down 2.3 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

