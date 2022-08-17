Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

