Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $825,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $677.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.94 and its 200-day moving average is $608.28.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.86.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.