Commerce Bank Purchases 222 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $220.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

