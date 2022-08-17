Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after buying an additional 224,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on M. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

