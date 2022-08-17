Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,625 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

