Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.