Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

