Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 257.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

