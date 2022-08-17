Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $238,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.