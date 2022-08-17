Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 3,931 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $680,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.