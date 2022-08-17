Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cadre in a research report issued on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre Announces Dividend

NYSE:CDRE opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,586,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.