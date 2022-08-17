BTIG Research Trims SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Target Price to $12.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
SuRo Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SSSS opened at $6.64 on Monday. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
