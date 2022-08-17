Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.