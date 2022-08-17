Boston Partners Takes Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OSS opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.52. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Articles

