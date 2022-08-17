Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 21,444 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,945,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.06. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,046.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.