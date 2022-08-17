Boston Partners Makes New Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,535 shares of company stock worth $1,866,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $875.37 million and a PE ratio of 65.54.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

