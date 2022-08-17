Boston Partners Grows Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Boston Partners grew its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of Asure Software worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software Price Performance

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

