Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cadre were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $11,946,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $6,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Cadre Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.