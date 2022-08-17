BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

