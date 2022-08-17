BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 4,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 365.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

