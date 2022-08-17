Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $5,171,031. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

