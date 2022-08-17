Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 44,116 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.