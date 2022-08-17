Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 41,326 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

