Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 27,691 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.