Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,406 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

