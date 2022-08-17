B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 337 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

PH opened at $306.11 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

